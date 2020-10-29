Advertisement

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month: Fuller shares memories of her daughter

By Darby Brown
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. This prompted Makenzie Fuller, the daughter of Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey, to share her story.

Almost three years ago, Makenzie Fuller and her husband Clay lost their baby girl, Scout.

“As early as eight or nine weeks she could see something was showing that shouldn’t be,” said Makenzie Fuller.

Their doctor determined Scout had Turner Syndrome, and the right side of Scout’s heart wasn’t developed.

“She had a lot going on but almost made it halfway through,” added Fuller.

Makenzie had her baby Scout had after Scout’s heartbeat had stopped. Recently, Makenzie shared a photo of the moment when she got to hold her baby girl.

“I haven’t shared them that was the first time, because it was a powerful and private moment. I just think that it’s so important to show people the truth if they’re going through something like that,” said fuller.

Makenzie has found several ways to remember Scout, a bear, a ring, a star, but the biggest is just continuing to talk about her and encourages others to do the same.

“I would just tell others as hard as it is to talk about it, say their baby’s name. They want to hear it. They’re our children and always will be and just like anyone wants to talk about them. They’re always our babies,” said Fuller.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Baylor

Baylor MBB Picked to Win Big 12 in Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Darby Brown
For the first time in conference history, Baylor has been picked to finish at the top of the standings in the 2021 Big 12 Preseason Poll.

Baylor

Baylor women’s basketball players suffer injuries in practice

Updated: 23 hours ago
Baylor seniors DiDi Richards and Moon Ursin suffered respective injuries as a result of a collision in practice Wednesday, according to a statement from Baylor women’s basketball.

Baylor

Baylor’s Jared Butler named Big 12 Preseason POY

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Baylor men’s basketball junior Jared Butler has been chosen as the Preseason Player of the Year, and seniors MaCio Teague and Mark Vital were honorable mention selections on the 2020-21 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, as voted on by the league’s head coaches.

Baylor

Baylor MBB to Represent USA at 2021 World University Games

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
The Baylor men’s basketball team has been selected to represent the United States at the 2021 World University Games.

Latest News

Sports

Baylor Men’s Basketball Reveals 2020-21 Schedule

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Baylor basketball’s revised 2020-21 schedule on Monday afternoon, in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference’s release of an 18-game league schedule.

Sports

Baylor women’s basketball announces 2020-21 schedule

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
The Lady Bears will return to action after a delayed start to the 2020-21 season, Nov. 25 when it plays host to Central Arkansas on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Marquee Matchup

VOTE: Week 10 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Voting for the Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup for the tenth week of the high school football season is now open.

Baylor

Baylor falls to 1-2 with loss to Texas

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT
Sam Ehlinger passed for an early touchdown, then ran for two more in the second half to lead Texas to a 27-16 win over Baylor on Saturday that snapped the Longhorns' two-game losing skid.

Marquee Matchup

Lorena takes out Cameron Yoe in in Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Lorena used a second half surge to defeat Cameron Yoe on Friday night.

Sports

Shoemaker takes down Killeen, improves record to 4-0

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:08 AM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Shoemaker defeated Killeen 45-24 on Thursday night.