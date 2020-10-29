Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month: Fuller shares memories of her daughter

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. This prompted Makenzie Fuller, the daughter of Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey, to share her story.

Almost three years ago, Makenzie Fuller and her husband Clay lost their baby girl, Scout.

“As early as eight or nine weeks she could see something was showing that shouldn’t be,” said Makenzie Fuller.

Their doctor determined Scout had Turner Syndrome, and the right side of Scout’s heart wasn’t developed.

“She had a lot going on but almost made it halfway through,” added Fuller.

Makenzie had her baby Scout had after Scout’s heartbeat had stopped. Recently, Makenzie shared a photo of the moment when she got to hold her baby girl.

“I haven’t shared them that was the first time, because it was a powerful and private moment. I just think that it’s so important to show people the truth if they’re going through something like that,” said fuller.

Makenzie has found several ways to remember Scout, a bear, a ring, a star, but the biggest is just continuing to talk about her and encourages others to do the same.

“I would just tell others as hard as it is to talk about it, say their baby’s name. They want to hear it. They’re our children and always will be and just like anyone wants to talk about them. They’re always our babies,” said Fuller.

