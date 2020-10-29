Restaurant Report Card for October 29, 2020

(KWTX) - Las Trancas Taqueria No. 1 at 3113 Bellmead Dr. in Bellmead got a 94 on a recent inspection.

According to the report, there were boxes of meat on the floor and eggs that had been left out too long.

They had to be thrown away.

Domino’s Pizza at 1428 Wooded Acres Dr. in Waco got a 95 on a recent inspection.

The health department worker noted a sink was leaking and there was no thermometer in the pizza topping station.

These were repeat violations.

The pizza place passed a re-inspection.

Cafe Cappuccino at 1101 Richland Dr. in Waco also got a 95 on a recent inspection.

The report listed no hot water in bathroom near kitchen.

There was a water leak in the sink for small utensils.

The restaurant passed a follow-up inspection.

Burger King at 680 Knights Way in Killeen got a 94 on a recent inspection.

The health worker noted a fan leaking water on boxes in the freezer causing cross contamination.

The fan had to be repaired or replaced.

Then, the ham and cheese were not properly labeled.

The ham was not kept at the required temperature.

So, two pounds of ham and a pound of cheese had to be tossed in the garbage.

This week’s Clean Plate Award goes to Chipotle Mexican Grill No. 1117 at 1115 North Valley Mills Dr. in Waco.

This restaurant chain specializes in tacos and mission burritos.

And for fans of this place, it recently brought back its famous Carne Asada.

You can get it in a huge burrito or in a bowl.

WACO-MCLENNAN COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

BELL COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.