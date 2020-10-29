Temple: Fire damages mobile home

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple firefighters battled a mobile home fire Thursday afternoon in the Derby Mobile Home Park at 3113 West Nugent Ave.

Crews responded just before 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Heavy smoke was coming from the mobile home when they arrived.

Firefighters extinguished the flames within about 15 minutes.

No one was home when the fire broke out

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

