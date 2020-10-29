Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations up about 2,500 since Oct. 1

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - The surge in Texas coronavirus cases has raised COVID-19 hospitalizations by almost 2,500 cases since Oct. 1.

The 5,650 hospitalizations reported Wednesday were also the most since Aug. 19.

About 16% of the hospitalizations were in El Paso County, the state’s worst COVID-19 hotspot.

Of the 5,175 new cases reported Wednesday of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, 16.5% came from El Paso County.

El Paso County also accounted for 14.1% of the 96,528 active cases estimated statewide.

The 105 COVID-19 fatalities reported statewide Wednesday brought the Texas toll to 17,700 since the pandemic struck at the start of March.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)