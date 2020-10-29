Advertisement

Texas man charged with sex trafficking after allegedly buying, selling teen ‘sex slave’

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN Online)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas says two men who bought and sold a 19-year-old girl as a “sex slave” have been charged with human trafficking.

Alfonso Orozco Juarez and Robert Hubert were charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

According to a criminal complaint, Juarez contacted the victim in New Mexico, via a dating app, in 2019. They met in person in September of that same year at a Dallas motel. It was there officials say Juarez pistol whipped the victim.

The 35-year-old later gave the teen a “slave name” and threatened to kill her and her family if she didn’t consent to being sold for sex. Investigators said Juarez even pointed an unloaded gun at her head and pulled the trigger.

After repeatedly selling the victim for sex, Juarez advertised her as a “slave” on a fetishism website, where he offered to sell her to the highest bidder. That was when Hubert, who used the screen name “The Darkest Lord,” offered $5,000 for the girl.

Investigators found text messages with Hubert, where Juarez referred to the victim as “the property” and bragged that she “submitted fully” after he “pistol whip[ped]” her.

“She’s totally dependent on me,” he wrote.

“SWEET,” Mr. Hubert responded. “I will take the slave.”

The men met at a Dallas gas station, where Hubert took the victim and drove her to his home in South Carolina. After Hubert clamped a metal collar around her neck, threatened to brand her, and provided her with a list of “fetishes he likes,” the victim texted Juarez, pleading for help.

“I’m afraid if I don’t do something, he’s going to hurt me,” she said.

“Endure what you have to,” he responded. “He’ll punish you whip you . . . but not kill you.”

Once in S.C. Hubert allegedly required the victim to remove her clothes and “be naked all the time.” At some point the victim persuaded Hubert to let her call her parents. The victim’s father begged Hubert to let his daughter go, but was told she had been purchased and that he would have to repay the money for her safe return.

Officials say Hubert even sent the victim’s father a “contract,” signed by him and Juarez, as proof of the “sale.” Eventually, Hubert relented, and the victim was able to escape by bus.

“This victim endured horrific abuse at the hands of these defendants. It’s unthinkable and frankly, difficult to learn that this type of thing is happening in our District,” said U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox.

Juarez was arrested at his home in Dallas and Hubert was arrested at his home in South Carolina.

“Anyone that is involved in human trafficking activities – either as a member of a transnational criminal organization, a business owner exploiting his/her employees, or a street level pimp – should be viewed as a vicious predator,” said Ryan L. Spradlin, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations Dallas.

If convicted, both men face up to life in federal prison.

Copyright 2020 CBS News. All Rights Reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Texas voters won’t be required to wear masks while voting after appeals court temporarily lets Abbott order stand

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jolie McCullough
A requirement that Texans wear face masks when casting ballots during the pandemic lasted less than a day after a federal appeals court halted an order that would have compelled voters to don the coverings.

Our Town

Waco: United Way announces new initiative for child wellness

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Robyn Geske
The United Way of Waco-McLennan County announced a new initiative Thursday, aimed at focusing attention on a younger group of Central Texans, they say in order to create a better future.

Tell Me Something Good

With live performances on hold, local high school students work some Halloween magic

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Julie Hays
With live Halloween performances on hold this fall, students at one local high school worked some musical and theatrical magic to keep the tradition alive despite the pandemic.

State

Train derails in southeast Texas, forcing evacuations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearby residents were told to evacuate their homes as hazmat crews assess the damage.

Latest News

State

Monica’s Law: Texas protective order registry goes live statewide

Updated: 2 hours ago
An online database listing protective orders issued by Texas courts as a result of domestic violence is now live across the state of Texas.

Local

Central Texas voters will decide competitive congressional race

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Central Texas voters will decide a competitive congressional race in which a four-term Republican incumbent again faces a Democratic challenger.

Our Town

Hewitt: Church hosts drive-thru trick-or-treat event

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
A local church carried on with a favorite fall tradition, holding an annual trick-or-treating event, only this year because of COVID-19, it was a drive-thru.

Local

Ex-nurse charged in alleged sexual assault at local hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
An ex-nurse named in a sealed indictment in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a local hospital is held in lieu of $40,000 bond.

Local

Another local concert canceled over COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Another Central Texas concert has been canceled because of concerns about COVID-19.

Local

Central Texas outlaw country music pioneer dies at 81

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Billy Joe Shaver, the Central Texas native who helped define outlaw country music, died Wednesday at the age of 81.