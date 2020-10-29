Texas man charged with sex trafficking after allegedly buying, selling teen ‘sex slave’

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas says two men who bought and sold a 19-year-old girl as a “sex slave” have been charged with human trafficking.

Alfonso Orozco Juarez and Robert Hubert were charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

According to a criminal complaint, Juarez contacted the victim in New Mexico, via a dating app, in 2019. They met in person in September of that same year at a Dallas motel. It was there officials say Juarez pistol whipped the victim.

The 35-year-old later gave the teen a “slave name” and threatened to kill her and her family if she didn’t consent to being sold for sex. Investigators said Juarez even pointed an unloaded gun at her head and pulled the trigger.

After repeatedly selling the victim for sex, Juarez advertised her as a “slave” on a fetishism website, where he offered to sell her to the highest bidder. That was when Hubert, who used the screen name “The Darkest Lord,” offered $5,000 for the girl.

Investigators found text messages with Hubert, where Juarez referred to the victim as “the property” and bragged that she “submitted fully” after he “pistol whip[ped]” her.

“She’s totally dependent on me,” he wrote.

“SWEET,” Mr. Hubert responded. “I will take the slave.”

The men met at a Dallas gas station, where Hubert took the victim and drove her to his home in South Carolina. After Hubert clamped a metal collar around her neck, threatened to brand her, and provided her with a list of “fetishes he likes,” the victim texted Juarez, pleading for help.

“I’m afraid if I don’t do something, he’s going to hurt me,” she said.

“Endure what you have to,” he responded. “He’ll punish you whip you . . . but not kill you.”

Once in S.C. Hubert allegedly required the victim to remove her clothes and “be naked all the time.” At some point the victim persuaded Hubert to let her call her parents. The victim’s father begged Hubert to let his daughter go, but was told she had been purchased and that he would have to repay the money for her safe return.

Officials say Hubert even sent the victim’s father a “contract,” signed by him and Juarez, as proof of the “sale.” Eventually, Hubert relented, and the victim was able to escape by bus.

“This victim endured horrific abuse at the hands of these defendants. It’s unthinkable and frankly, difficult to learn that this type of thing is happening in our District,” said U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox.

Juarez was arrested at his home in Dallas and Hubert was arrested at his home in South Carolina.

“Anyone that is involved in human trafficking activities – either as a member of a transnational criminal organization, a business owner exploiting his/her employees, or a street level pimp – should be viewed as a vicious predator,” said Ryan L. Spradlin, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations Dallas.

If convicted, both men face up to life in federal prison.

