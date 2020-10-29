Two teens charged with capital murder in deadly Central Texas shooting

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jose Herrera, 19, and Kyle Depolito, 18, were held in the McLennan County Jail Thursday in lieu of $1 million bonds charged with capital murder in a shooting in September that left a Waco man dead.

Officers who responded to a report of a possible suicide at around 7:40 a.m. on Sept. 25 at 312 Wagon Wheel Circle adjacent to Oakwood Cemetery found Kaden Hitchcock, 21, dead and evidence he was killed during a robbery.

Hitchcock had been shot once in the head.

The US Marshals Lone Star Task Force arrested Herrera and Depolito on Wednesday, Officer Garen Bynum said.

Investigators, Bynum said earlier, believe "this was by no means a random act of violence and that this house was specifically targeted by the suspect.

Officers responded to an earlier shooting at the home on Aug. 25, he said.

During that shooting, the suspects actually targeted the wrong home and shot at a neighboring house," he said.

Depolito is also held on a Bellmead burglary of a habitation charge, according to online jail records.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.