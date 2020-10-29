Advertisement

Waco: United Way announces new initiative for child wellness

The United Way of Waco-McLennan County announced a new initiative Thursday, aimed at focusing attention on a younger group of Central Texans, they say in order to create a better future.(Staff)
By Robyn Geske
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The United Way of Waco-McLennan County announced a new initiative Thursday, aimed at focusing attention on a younger group of Central Texans, they say in order to create a better future.

At an annual breakfast held virtually, the non-profit announced the “Child Wellbeing Movement.”

It’s a campaign that will concentrate on kids five and under, to better learn what challenges families face in our community.

They said they’ll do this by getting together a network of partnerships between residents, non-profits and city and county leaders. That group will work together to look at local programs, and figure out what’s working and what’s not.

“The way that we are going to stop these cycles of poverty and suffering is to invest in our future,” Dr. Iliana Newumann, with Family Medical Center. “And the way to do that is to invest in our children.” The United Way said they hope to gain new insights on the overall health of the community through the new initiative. For more information on how you can help, click here.

