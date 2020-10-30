CMA Awards bring back live performances on stage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The County Music Association is promising to bring the biggest names in country music together on the same stage for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak.

Co-hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will perform together in what the CMA is describing as “an emotional, groundbreaking tribute.”

Others on the performance lineup are Eric Church, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Ashley McBryde, Gabby Barrett and Rascal Flatts.

The performances will be done with proper safety and social distancing practices. The CMA Awards are Nov. 11.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.