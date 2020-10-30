COVID-19 claims another life in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – COVID-19 has claimed another life in McLennan County, a 71-year-old woman, health officials announced Friday afternoon.

The death increased the virus' toll in the county to 155.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 69 additional cases of the virus Friday raising the county’s total to 10,263.

Thirty one of the new cases are from ongoing surge testing.

Of the total, 529 cases were active Friday and 9,579 patients have recovered.

Forty four patients were hospitalized Friday, seven of them on ventilators.

