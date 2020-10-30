Election officials urged people with absentee ballots not yet mailed to drop them off or vote in person

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Democrats and election officials on Friday urged people with absentee ballots not yet mailed to drop them off by hand or vote in person, a day after an appellate court’s ruling raised questions about whether ballots that arrive up to seven days beyond Election Day would be counted.

As legal issues get sorted out, the state Democratic Party turned its operation toward alerting people to the issue, and Sen. Tina Smith was working on a new ad urging people to return ballots.

An ad agency working with the state was also redirecting its messaging to let people know how to make their vote count

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.