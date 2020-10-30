Advertisement

Exxon, Chevron lose $887 million as pandemic pain continues

Exxon Mobil lost $680 million in the third quarter.(KOSA)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Exxon Mobil lost $680 million in the third quarter as travel was curtailed throughout the world in efforts to contain the coronavirus, diminishing the need for fuel.

The Irving, Texas-based oil giant brought in $46.2 billion in revenue, down from $65.05 billion during the same quarter last year.

The pandemic has taken a toll on the oil industry, which was already struggling with low prices and oversupply before the pandemic struck.

San Ramon-based Chevron lost $207 million, down from earning $2.9 billion last year.

