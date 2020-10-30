GoFundMe account established for Texas mother of 6 who was shot repeatedly

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A GoFundMe account has been established for 29-year-old Dorothy Holland, a mother of six who was shot multiple times by her husband, who then took his own life.

Holland is in ICU, and unable to provide for her six children.

The youngest is only one month old.

The fundraiser, organized by Alex Perez, is for medical and personal expenses for Dorothy and her children.

GOFUNDME: Medical and Personal Expenses for Dorothy Holland

They sent out this statement on Thursday afternoon:

Dorothy (29 yrs. old) suffered a tragedy. She was shot multiple times by her husband. He has taken his own life and Dorothy as of now in ICU fighting for her life. She has 6 beautiful children, her youngest baby is only a month old.

Dorothy and her 6 children are needing extreme support, due to this tragedy she is in coma and cannot provide for her kids. Her kids will need financial assistance, personal expenses on top of all medical expenses for Dorothy. She is in for a very tough and long road to recovery ... both physically and emotionally. Not only have these beautiful kids lost their father, their mother now fighting for her life and feeling alone, lost…our hearts go out to them. In addition to all of their short term concerns, We truly hope to establish a trust to provide for their future hopes and dreams. On behalf of “Nice Guys” and “Mean Girls” (NonProfit Organizations) we would truly appreciate if you can find it in your heart to help one of our members (Jimmy Ray Brooks) ...as a united brotherhood/sisterhood, family, friends, a united community WE must now come together in love to help this family. If you will please find it in your hearts to please help US provide for Dorothy and her children in the way they deserve and attempt to soften the blow of this unimaginable and unthinkable tragedy.

