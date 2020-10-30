Advertisement

GoFundMe account established for Texas mother of 6 who was shot repeatedly

Dorothy Holland is in ICU, and unable to provide for her six children.
Dorothy Holland is in ICU, and unable to provide for her six children.(KCBD)
By KCBD
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A GoFundMe account has been established for 29-year-old Dorothy Holland, a mother of six who was shot multiple times by her husband, who then took his own life.

Holland is in ICU, and unable to provide for her six children.

The youngest is only one month old.

The fundraiser, organized by Alex Perez, is for medical and personal expenses for Dorothy and her children.

GOFUNDME: Medical and Personal Expenses for Dorothy Holland

They sent out this statement on Thursday afternoon:

Dorothy (29 yrs. old) suffered a tragedy. She was shot multiple times by her husband. He has taken his own life and Dorothy as of now in ICU fighting for her life. She has 6 beautiful children, her youngest baby is only a month old.

Dorothy and her 6 children are needing extreme support, due to this tragedy she is in coma and cannot provide for her kids. Her kids will need financial assistance, personal expenses on top of all medical expenses for Dorothy. She is in for a very tough and long road to recovery ... both physically and emotionally. Not only have these beautiful kids lost their father, their mother now fighting for her life and feeling alone, lost…our hearts go out to them. In addition to all of their short term concerns, We truly hope to establish a trust to provide for their future hopes and dreams. On behalf of “Nice Guys” and “Mean Girls” (NonProfit Organizations) we would truly appreciate if you can find it in your heart to help one of our members (Jimmy Ray Brooks) ...as a united brotherhood/sisterhood, family, friends, a united community WE must now come together in love to help this family. If you will please find it in your hearts to please help US provide for Dorothy and her children in the way they deserve and attempt to soften the blow of this unimaginable and unthinkable tragedy.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Last of 20 convicted in Central Texas meth ring investigation receives stiff sentence

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A 33-year-old man who was a ringleader of a Central Texas methamphetamine distribution operation was sentenced Thursday to more than 27 years in federal prison.

Local

Teen indicted for manslaughter in death of local man attacked while trying to break up fight

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Texas man who died of a heart attack after he was kicked, beaten and stabbed while trying to break up a fight.

Health

Texas’ new coronavirus surge is leaving critically sick patients stranded in rural areas, hospitals say

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Edgar Walters
Rural hospitals say they’re in a bind as larger facilities in places like Lubbock, Amarillo and El Paso fill with coronavirus patients and often cannot accept gravely ill patients who need more advanced care than small hospitals can offer.

Politics

More than 9 million Texans have voted so far, surpassing state’s total votes in 2016

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Alex Samuels, Matthew Watkins and Mandi Cai
The number of voters who cast ballots in the Texas early voting period this year has now surpassed the total number of people who voted in all of 2016.

Latest News

Local

Police search for missing Central Texas man

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Police asked for the public’s help Friday in the search for a Central Texas man missing for almost 10 days.

Local

Crash involving 18-wheeler hauling beer closes busy local highway

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez and Hannah Hall
A crash involving an 18-wheeler hauling beer closed a busy local highway early Friday.

News

Local health district puts the ‘Aardvark’ to work

Updated: 13 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Mayoral forum between Waco Mayoral candidates Dave Morrow and Dillon Meek

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Restaurant Report Card: 10.29.20

Updated: 14 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Central Texas plagued by rash of vehicle burglaries

Updated: 14 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six