Advertisement

Golden Corral to offer a free meal to veterans, active duty service members

(Photo by Randy Davis)
(Photo by Randy Davis)(KWTX)
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Golden Corral is celebrating active duty and veterans by handing out a free meal and beverage card beginning on November 1, 2020 and ending on November 30th.

Military personnel will then have until May 31, 2021 to redeem their free meal card.

It can be redeemed during lunch or dinner Monday through Friday.

“Our annual Military Appreciation event may look a little different this year, but that will not keep us from safely celebrating those who defend our country and our freedom,” said Lance Trenary, president and chief executive officer of Golden Corral.

“Over the past 20 years, honoring America’s heroes has been a privilege that our restaurant teams look forward to all year. We were not going to break that tradition, so we adapted our program to allow the active military and veterans in our communities to come in to enjoy a free ‘thank you’ meal over a more extended period of time to accommodate social distancing.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Illinois judge OKs extradition of Rittenhouse to Wisconsin

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The killings occurred on Aug. 25, two days after a police officer trying to arrest Jacob Blake shot him seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down.

National

Walmart returns guns and ammunition to US store displays

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Walmart has reversed course, announcing it is returning ammunition and firearms to their displays in its U.S. stores.

National

State leaders facing 2nd wave as US virus cases hit 9 million

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Days before the presidential election, new confirmed virus cases continue to spiral, passing the 9 million mark Friday.

Health

COVID-19 claims another life in Central Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 has claimed another life in Central Texas.

Politics

Trump pitches ‘back to normal’ as Biden warns of tough days

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
With four days until the election and more than 80 million votes already cast, time is running out for Trump and Biden to change the shape of the race.

Latest News

Coronavirus

2nd study testing a COVID-19 antibody drug has a setback

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Friday that independent monitors had recommended placing on hold enrollment of the most severely ill patients because of a potential safety problem and unfavorable balance of risks and benefits.

National

Grim outlook on COVID pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The United States is now averaging a record-setting 74,184 new cases per day.

International

Quake strikes Turkish coast and Greek island, killing 19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ZEYNEP BILGINSOY and ELENA BECATOROS
A strong earthquake struck Friday in the Aegean Sea between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, killing at least 14 people and injuring hundreds amid collapsed buildings and flooding, officials said.

National

Biden, Trump hit crucial swing states in final sprint

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Trump and Biden cross paths in final sprint as virus rages.

National Politics

Texas early voting exceeds total of all 2016 ballots

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and PAUL J. WEBER
More than 9 million ballots had been cast as of Friday morning in the nation’s second most-populous state, exceeding its 8.9-plus million votes four years ago, according to an Associated Press tally of Texas early vote data.