Golden Corral to offer a free meal to veterans, active duty service members

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Golden Corral is celebrating active duty and veterans by handing out a free meal and beverage card beginning on November 1, 2020 and ending on November 30th.

Military personnel will then have until May 31, 2021 to redeem their free meal card.

It can be redeemed during lunch or dinner Monday through Friday.

“Our annual Military Appreciation event may look a little different this year, but that will not keep us from safely celebrating those who defend our country and our freedom,” said Lance Trenary, president and chief executive officer of Golden Corral.

“Over the past 20 years, honoring America’s heroes has been a privilege that our restaurant teams look forward to all year. We were not going to break that tradition, so we adapted our program to allow the active military and veterans in our communities to come in to enjoy a free ‘thank you’ meal over a more extended period of time to accommodate social distancing.”

