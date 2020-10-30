‘Gruesome’ crash kills 21, mostly young children, in Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) - Nigeria’s president is expressing sadness over a “gruesome vehicle accident” in which 21 people, most of them young school children, were killed.

The accident occurred Wednesday in Enugu state when a truck lost control and hit a school bus conveying 61 children.

A teacher also was among the dead.

President Muhammadu Buhari said initial reports attributed the accident to brake failure.

Serious accidents with high death tolls are common in Nigeria due to poorly maintained vehicles, reckless driving and bad roads.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.