Hallo-weekend Should Be Spook-tacular!

It’s the spookiest time of the year but we’re going to be treated (and not tricked) with some gorgeous weather all across Central Texas! Friday’s weather features morning temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s to warm into the mid 60s late today under abundant sunshine! Temperatures will be falling through the 60s and into the 50s for tonight’s area football games so be sure to take a jacket if you are heading out this evening. Morning temperatures will start in the upper 30s and low 40s again Saturday but should warm into the upper 60s and low 70s late in the afternoon. The weather should hold up for trick-or-treating Saturday night as we see temperatures slowly drop into the 60s. A weak cold front moves through Sunday morning and will drop temperatures a touch into the upper 60s for late-day highs.

One more change for the weekend is that Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2 AM on Sunday, November 1st! Make sure to set your clocks back an hour on Saturday night.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.