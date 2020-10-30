Advertisement

Hallo-weekend Should Be Spook-tacular!

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s the spookiest time of the year but we’re going to be treated (and not tricked) with some gorgeous weather all across Central Texas! Friday’s weather features morning temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s to warm into the mid 60s late today under abundant sunshine! Temperatures will be falling through the 60s and into the 50s for tonight’s area football games so be sure to take a jacket if you are heading out this evening. Morning temperatures will start in the upper 30s and low 40s again Saturday but should warm into the upper 60s and low 70s late in the afternoon. The weather should hold up for trick-or-treating Saturday night as we see temperatures slowly drop into the 60s. A weak cold front moves through Sunday morning and will drop temperatures a touch into the upper 60s for late-day highs.

One more change for the weekend is that Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2 AM on Sunday, November 1st! Make sure to set your clocks back an hour on Saturday night.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Zeta batters Southeast after swamping Gulf Coast; 6 dead

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By REBECCA SANTANA and KEVIN McGILL
Zeta sped across the Southeast on Thursday, leaving a trail of damage and more than 2.6 million homes and businesses without power in Atlanta and beyond after pounding New Orleans with winds and water that splintered homes and were blamed for at least six deaths.

7 Day Forecast

Boo-tiful Weather Takes Over

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Camille's Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago

Weather

WATCH: Timelapse captures eerily calm eye of Zeta moving over NOLA

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
About halfway through the timelapse, the eerily calm eye passes over, revealing a stunning pink-orange sunset that was widely shared on social media.

Latest News

7 Day Forecast

Warmer Weather Returning Soon

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Typhoon, landslides leave 35 dead, dozens missing in Vietnam

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say Molave was the worst typhoon to hit the country in 20 years.

Weather

At least 1 dead as Hurricane Zeta hammers Gulf Coast

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT
|
By KEVIN McGILL, STACEY PLAISANCE and REBECCA SANTANA
Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans as residents braced for the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

7 Day Forecast

Slow Warm Up, Dry Out Begins

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Evacuation orders lifted for many Californians who fled fire

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Authorities lifted some evacuation orders Tuesday as winds began subsiding and containment was increased for the massive wildfires in brushy hills above cities in Orange County.

Weather

Fall ice storm ‘worst nightmare’ for many in Oklahoma

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
More than 350,000 homes and businesses in Oklahoma were without electricity as cleanup continues from an ice storm that ravaged much of the state.