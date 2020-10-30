Advertisement

Journalist killed in Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez

A Mexican television journalist has been shot to death in the border city of Ciudad Juárez, across from El Paso.
A Mexican television journalist has been shot to death in the border city of Ciudad Juárez, across from El Paso.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) - A Mexican television journalist has been shot to death in the border city of Ciudad Juárez, across from El Paso.

Prosecutors in Chihuahua state said Friday that journalist Arturo Alba Medina was found shot to death on a street.

State prosecutors pledged to investigate the killing, which occurred late Thursday.

They said Alba Medina worked as a TV anchor and served as spokesman for a local college, the Instituto Tecnológico of Ciudad Juárez.

At least seven journalists have been killed in Mexico this year. More than 140 journalists have been killed over the past 20 years.

