Last of 20 convicted in Central Texas meth ring investigation receives stiff sentence

A 33-year-old man who was a ringleader of a Central Texas methamphetamine distribution operation was sentenced Thursday to more than 27 years in federal prison. (File)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jeremiah Hector Marquez, 33, who was a ringleader of a Waco-based Central Texas methamphetamine distribution ring, was sentenced to 327 months or just more than 27 years Thursday in U.S. District Court in Waco.

On April 2, 2019, Marquez pleaded guilty on April 2, 2019 to a conspiracy charge.

He was fined $5,000 and must spend five years on supervised release after completing the prison term.

He was the last of 20 defendants indicted in the investigation, including fellow ringleader Daniel Louis Lopez of Waco, to be sentenced in the case.

Lopez is serving a life sentence.

Seventeen other defendants were also sentenced to prison, one was sentenced to time served and one was placed on probation, authorities said.

The defendants were indicted in August 2018 for conspiracy with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

They were accused of distributing more than 12 kilograms or just more than 26 pounds of meth between May 2017 and August 2018.

“Methamphetamine or ‘meth’ destroys lives. It’s a highly addictive poison and those that sell it are victimizing our communities. If you deal meth in Central Texas, you can expect to spend a long time in prison,” U.S. Attorney Gregg Sofer said.

