Local health district puts the ‘Aardvark’ to work

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and Office of Emergency Management launched a COVID-19 test truck Thursday nicknamed the “Aardvark,” which will provide saliva-based COVID-19 testing across the county.

Officials say The Aardvark will help them administer some of the 40,000 tests with which the county was provided for surge testing.

The truck is outfitted with two pairs of arm covers.

The samples can be collected from test takers without direct contact.

County and city officials say the truck is equipped to perform 500 tests per day.

“I think this is just important because it gives us more flexibility because it allows us to move out and about,” said Elizabeth Thomas, emergency management coordinator for the Waco/McLennan County Health District.

Thomas said the goal is to get the mobile testing unit into rural areas of the county where people haven’t had as many opportunities to get tested.

The mobile testing unit will be used for the first time next Monday and Tuesday at The Exchange Event Center in McGregor.

Businesses in the county may also request the Aardvark for employee testing.

“As the holidays are coming people are going to start travelling again,” Thomas said.

“Before you go see your elderly relatives you can get a COVID-19 test to make sure you are not positive for COVID-19.”

The testing is free for anyone who wants it.

However, it costs the city and county $8,000 a week.

The mobile testing program is initially set to run for 13 weeks, but can be extended.

Residents interested in testing are encouraged to register online in advance, but on-site registration will also be available.

Officials expect test result to be returned within three to five business days.

