Man in vehicle struck by shot fired from passing car taken to local hospital

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police were investigating Friday evening after a man in a vehicle was struck by a shot fired from a passing car in Killeen.

The shooting was reported in a 911 call placed just after 3:15 p.m. Friday.

The caller told a dispatcher the victim was being driven to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights.

He was later transferred to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

“Officers were told that the victim was traveling in a vehicle when an unknown person in a white vehicle fired a gunshot towards the victim’s vehicle at the intersection of Florence Road and Elms Road,” police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.

No further details were released.

