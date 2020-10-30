Advertisement

Man in vehicle struck by shot fired from passing car taken to local hospital

Police were investigating Friday evening after a man in a vehicle was struck by a shot fired from a passing car. (Photo by Chelsea Edwards/file)
Police were investigating Friday evening after a man in a vehicle was struck by a shot fired from a passing car. (Photo by Chelsea Edwards/file)(KWTX)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police were investigating Friday evening after a man in a vehicle was struck by a shot fired from a passing car in Killeen.

The shooting was reported in a 911 call placed just after 3:15 p.m. Friday.

The caller told a dispatcher the victim was being driven to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights.

He was later transferred to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

“Officers were told that the victim was traveling in a vehicle when an unknown person in a white vehicle fired a gunshot towards the victim’s vehicle at the intersection of Florence Road and Elms Road,” police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.

No further details were released.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Number of active COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Texas; local case increases slow

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 has claimed another life in Central Texas.

State

Texas boy wins top prize at national mullet championship

Updated: moments ago
|
By Katy Mendez
Children from all across the United States competed in the USA Mullet Championship but only one went home with the gold, a Texas boy.

Tell Me Something Good

Students at local school pick out books, then get creative with pumpkins

Updated: moments ago
|
By Julie Hays
Teachers at one local elementary school came up with a fun way to combine reading with some Halloween fun.

News

Local students decorate pumpkins as book characters

Updated: 15 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Latest News

State

Texas man charged after dog’s ‘slow and painful’ death due to tick infestation

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Police said the dog's owner was previously given a warning after it was learned the animal was being kept in deplorable conditions.

Tell Me Something Good

With live performances on hold, local high school students work some Halloween magic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
With live Halloween performances on hold this fall, students at one local high school worked some musical and theatrical magic to keep the tradition alive despite the pandemic.

Local

Last of 20 convicted in Central Texas meth ring investigation receives stiff sentence

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
A 33-year-old man who was a ringleader of a Central Texas methamphetamine distribution operation was sentenced Thursday to more than 27 years in federal prison.

Local

Teen indicted for manslaughter in death of local man attacked while trying to break up fight

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
Texas man who died of a heart attack after he was kicked, beaten and stabbed while trying to break up a fight.

State

GoFundMe account established for Texas mother of 6 who was shot repeatedly

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KCBD
A GoFundMe account has been established for a Texas mother of six who was shot repeatedly by her husband.

Health

Texas’ new coronavirus surge is leaving critically sick patients stranded in rural areas, hospitals say

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Edgar Walters
Rural hospitals say they’re in a bind as larger facilities in places like Lubbock, Amarillo and El Paso fill with coronavirus patients and often cannot accept gravely ill patients who need more advanced care than small hospitals can offer.