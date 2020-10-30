Advertisement

New Mexico offers drought sessions as dry conditions persist

The record-breaking winter storm brought much needed precipitation to most of New Mexico this week.
The record-breaking winter storm brought much needed precipitation to most of New Mexico this week.(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The record-breaking winter storm brought much needed precipitation to most of New Mexico this week.

But forecasters say drought conditions are expected to persist at least through February as the odds are leaning toward a drier than normal winter.

New Mexico State University will be hosting a series of virtual sessions for farmers and ranchers on drought management and the water outlook starting next week.

The first will focus on southern New Mexico and another is planned for the north the following week.

The latest drought map shows about two-thirds of the state are classified as being in extreme or exceptional drought.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7 Day Forecast

Hallo-weekend Should Be Spook-tacular!

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Time for a change to America, on our clocks and watches

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The clock is running out once more for daylight saving time.

Weather

‘Our heart breaks’: South digs out from Zeta’s wrath

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Zeta was the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

Weather

Australia wildfires probe recommends climate risk forecasts

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The fires this year killed at least 33 people including 10 firefighters, razed 47 million acres and displaced thousands.

Latest News

Weather

Zeta batters Southeast after swamping Gulf Coast; 6 dead

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By REBECCA SANTANA and KEVIN McGILL
Zeta sped across the Southeast on Thursday, leaving a trail of damage and more than 2.6 million homes and businesses without power in Atlanta and beyond after pounding New Orleans with winds and water that splintered homes and were blamed for at least six deaths.

7 Day Forecast

Boo-tiful Weather Takes Over

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

WATCH: Timelapse captures eerily calm eye of Zeta moving over NOLA

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
About halfway through the timelapse, the eerily calm eye passes over, revealing a stunning pink-orange sunset that was widely shared on social media.

7 Day Forecast

Warmer Weather Returning Soon

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Typhoon, landslides leave 35 dead, dozens missing in Vietnam

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:28 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Officials say Molave was the worst typhoon to hit the country in 20 years.

Weather

At least 1 dead as Hurricane Zeta hammers Gulf Coast

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT
|
By KEVIN McGILL, STACEY PLAISANCE and REBECCA SANTANA
Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans as residents braced for the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.