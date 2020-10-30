Advertisement

No Tricks Here... Weather for the Weekend is a Treat!

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
We have had such a beautiful Friday - a nice treat after such a gloomy and cold week - and the beautiful weather continues straight on into the weekend with Halloween (Saturday) looking sunny, dry, and warm as highs climb into the mid 70s. For those partaking in pandemic-friendly Halloween activities, be sure to bring a jacket if planning on staying out late because temperatures will be sure to fall quickly from the upper 60s around 6:00 p.m. to the mid 50s by about 9:00 or 10:00 p.m. Plus, don’t forget to set those car and kitchen clocks back one hour before heading to bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving ends Sunday morning at 2AM. We have a cold front coming on Sunday that will bring temperatures down some for the second half of the weekend.

As our weak cold front comes in on Sunday, we expected minimal changes -- mainly just a slight cool down as we drop highs into the upper 60s and a wind change. Our winds will pick up some out of the north and blow in about 10-20mph on Sunday. Rain chances are out of the forecast for the next several days since this front will pull in very dry air in from the north and shut off any hope for rain and keep the humidity low.

The first week of November will be pleasant with highs in the 70s (a little more seasonable) with plenty of sunshine and low humidity for the first half of the week. Humidity starts to build in for the second half of next week with south winds returning but it will be a slow climb.

Have a great and safe Halloween weekend!

