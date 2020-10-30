Police search for missing Central Texas man

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police asked for the public’s help Friday in the search for a Temple man missing for almost 10 days.

Lee Roy Young, 71, was last seen in the 800 block of South 15th Street in Temple.

He was reported missing on Oct. 21.

He’s 6 feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Temple police at (254) 298-5500.

