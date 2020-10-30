Advertisement

Police search for missing Central Texas man

Lee Roy Young, 71, was last seen in the 800 block of South 15th Street in Temple.
Lee Roy Young, 71, was last seen in the 800 block of South 15th Street in Temple.
Oct. 30, 2020
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police asked for the public’s help Friday in the search for a Temple man missing for almost 10 days.

Lee Roy Young, 71, was last seen in the 800 block of South 15th Street in Temple.

He was reported missing on Oct. 21.

He’s 6 feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Temple police at (254) 298-5500.

