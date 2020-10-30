Advertisement

Pregnant woman pushes labor aside to cast vote

A pregnant Florida woman didn’t let labor stop her from casting her vote in the presidential election.
A pregnant Florida woman didn’t let labor stop her from casting her vote in the presidential election.(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A pregnant Florida woman didn’t let labor stop her from casting her vote in the presidential election.

Officials with the Orange County Supervisor of Elections said the woman was already in labor when she arrived at the polling site with her husband Tuesday.

Staffers said the husband asked for a ballot for his wife and later told the staff that she was in the car, in labor and refusing to go to the hospital until she was able to vote.

The woman filled out the ballot right away while doing some controlled breathing and was later taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Offbeat

WATCH: 10-foot-long alligator strolls across Florida golf course

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Several golfers waited a safe distance away while the gator played through.

Tell Me Something Good

With live performances on hold, local high school students work some Halloween magic

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Julie Hays
With live Halloween performances on hold this fall, students at one local high school worked some musical and theatrical magic to keep the tradition alive despite the pandemic.

Local

Last of 20 convicted in Central Texas meth ring investigation receives stiff sentence

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A 33-year-old man who was a ringleader of a Central Texas methamphetamine distribution operation was sentenced Thursday to more than 27 years in federal prison.

Local

Teen indicted for manslaughter in death of local man attacked while trying to break up fight

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Texas man who died of a heart attack after he was kicked, beaten and stabbed while trying to break up a fight.

Latest News

State

GoFundMe account established for Texas mother of 6 who was shot repeatedly

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCBD
A GoFundMe account has been established for a Texas mother of six who was shot repeatedly by her husband.

Health

Texas’ new coronavirus surge is leaving critically sick patients stranded in rural areas, hospitals say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Edgar Walters
Rural hospitals say they’re in a bind as larger facilities in places like Lubbock, Amarillo and El Paso fill with coronavirus patients and often cannot accept gravely ill patients who need more advanced care than small hospitals can offer.

Politics

More than 9 million Texans have voted so far, surpassing state’s total votes in 2016

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Samuels, Matthew Watkins and Mandi Cai
The number of voters who cast ballots in the Texas early voting period this year has now surpassed the total number of people who voted in all of 2016.

Local

Police search for missing Central Texas man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police asked for the public’s help Friday in the search for a Central Texas man missing for almost 10 days.

Local

Crash involving 18-wheeler hauling beer closes busy local highway

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez and Hannah Hall
A crash involving an 18-wheeler hauling beer closed a busy local highway early Friday.

News

Local health district puts the ‘Aardvark’ to work

Updated: 14 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six