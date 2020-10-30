President Trump’s positive pitch stands in sharp contrast to the message of Joe Biden

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - President Donald Trump is dangling the promise of getting the country “back to normal” in the campaign’s home stretch as he looks to overcome a devastating pandemic and economic collapse.

His rosy pitch stands in sharp contrast to the message of Democrat Joe Biden, who promises to level with people about tough days ahead even if he wins Tuesday’s election.

In a campaign that has been dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 227,000 Americans, the candidates' opposing overtures stand as a reflection of their different leadership styles and policy prescriptions for a suffering nation.

