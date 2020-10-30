Advertisement

Second study testing a COVID-19 antibody drug has a setback

In this undated image from video provided by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, vials are inspected at the company's facilities in New York state, for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. Antibodies are proteins the body makes when an infection occurs; they attach to a virus and help the immune system eliminate it.
In this undated image from video provided by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, vials are inspected at the company's facilities in New York state, for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. Antibodies are proteins the body makes when an infection occurs; they attach to a virus and help the immune system eliminate it.(Regeneron via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(AP) - For the second time, a study testing an experimental antibody drug for COVID-19 has been paused to investigate a possible safety issue.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said Friday that independent monitors had recommended placing on hold enrollment of the most severely ill patients, those who need intense oxygen treatment or breathing machines.

Tests in less sick patients are continuing.

Earlier this month, a study testing a similar drug from Eli Lilly in hospitalized patients was paused and later stopped because the drug didn’t seem to help.

Experts say previous testing suggests these antibody drugs may help most when given early in infection.

