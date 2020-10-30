Advertisement

Students at local school pick out books, then get creative with pumpkins

By Julie Hays
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A local elementary school combined reading with the fun of Halloween by having a pumpkin decorating contest called the “Story Book Character Pumpkin Palooza.”

All classes from Pre-K3 through fifth grade at Killeen’s Meadows Elementary School were given a pumpkin by library media specialist Katrina Schoenrock.

The students in each class were then were asked to pick a book and a character and then went to town using their creativity to create the best-decorated pumpkins they could.

“I kicked off this school-wide project to celebrate literacy, creativity, children’s literature and autumn,” Schoenrock said.

The project produced dozens of decorated pumpkins lining the school’s library from “Alice in Wonderland” to the “New Kid,” “Coco” and traditional favorites like Thing 1 and 2 from “Cat in the Hat” and “The Three Little Pigs.”

Schoenrock says the students were able to learn a lot throughout the process.

“They had discussions as a class on character traits, on how the character changed throughout the book and just kind of dug really deep into their book and into their character to create their pumpkin,” she said.

The classes were also asked to submit a creative piece of writing to go with the pumpkins.

Nearly two dozen individuals also entered an individual pumpkin and essay.

First place individual pumpkin went to fifth grader Landon Mohr for Harry Potter.

The class winner was Mrs. Garcia’s fifth grade class for “Dragons Love Tacos.”

Rae Farris, a fourth grader, won first place for creative writing for her story that went along with the children’s book “Wonder.”

