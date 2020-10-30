Advertisement

Teen indicted for manslaughter in death of local man attacked while trying to break up fight

Jason Ivy, 19, was indicted Thursday.
Jason Ivy, 19, was indicted Thursday.(Jail photo)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A teenager was named in an indictment Thursday charging manslaughter warrant stemming from the death of a Waco man who died of a heart attack after he was kicked, beaten and stabbed while trying to break up a fight.

Jason Ivy, 19, remains in the McLennan County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $165,000.

He was charged earlier with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault family violence in connection with the incident.

Officers responded at around 6 p.m. on July 13 to a report that a teenager was attacking “multiple individuals” in a home in the 800 block of North 11th Street in Waco, Officer Garen Bynum said in a press release at the time of the incident.

As the fight moved into the street Steven Ray Sanders, 43, was called to the home to try to help “gain control” over the teenager, Bynum said.

During a struggle with the teen, Sanders “was punched, kicked, bitten, and was stabbed in the back by a small knife,” Bynum said.

Ivy was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, Bynum said.

Sanders was taken to a local hospital where he died later the same night of a heart attack “caused by the physical stress of the attack,” Bynum said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

