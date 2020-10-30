Texas boy wins top prize at national mullet championship

(KWTX) - Children from all across the United States competed in the USA Mullet Championship but only one went home with the gold, a Texas boy.

The boy, identified only as Jax in a news release, took the top prize and will receive a $500 cash prize with a gift card package from Bridge Street Exchange, a men’s clothing store.

The USA Mullet Contest, based in Michigan, went viral in September with kids from all over the US showing sharing photos of their mullets.

“The contest has blown up with over 20,000 votes from all over the country," said USA Mullet Championship President Kevin Begola.

“During these tough times it’s important to have fun. This is exactly what 2020 needed!”

Begola plans to host the kids mullet contest again next year and plans to add an adult version as well.

For pictures of the mullets and more information on the USA Mullet Championship or to register for next years contest click here.

