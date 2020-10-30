Texas man charged after dog’s ‘slow and painful’ death due to tick infestation

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the El Paso Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit on Friday arrested Alberto Cruz Bocanegra, 32, after the man’s dog “endured a slow and painful death due to a tick infestation,” police said.

Bocanegra is facing a charge of cruelty to animals and was jailed at the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $5,000 bond.

Police said Bocanegra was previously given a warning after investigators were told he was neglecting his 2-year-old Australian Blue Heeler, Kira.

“Bocanegra failed to comply and, upon follow up, Kira was found deceased in deplorable conditions,” police said.

The dog allegedly had no water or shelter with temperatures above 100 degrees.

“A necropsy conducted by a veterinarian determined the cause of death to be tick anemia and Ehrlichiosis, a disease caused by tick infestation,” police said.

“Kira was found with thousands of ticks on her body.”

