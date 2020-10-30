Advertisement

Time for a change to America, on our clocks and watches

Clocks "fall back" this weekend.
Clocks "fall back" this weekend.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - It’s time for a change for most of the United States.

The clock is running out once more for daylight saving time.

A new term begins for standard time at 2 a.m. local time Sunday.

Until almost next spring, in states red and blue and in between, it’ll be lighter earlier in the morning and darker earlier in the evening.

And there’s no debate about the immediate benefit of the time shift: an extra hour of sleep when you hit the hay Saturday or after midnight.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

