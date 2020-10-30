Traffic Alert: Overturned tractor trailer, HAZMAT responding, backups

HALLSBURG, Texas (KWTX) - Traffic is backed up on both sides of State Highway 6 near Hallasburg after a big rig overturned.

The Waco Fire Department sent out a tweet around 2 a.m. Friday alerting the public.

Eastbound traffic between Waco and Hallsburg is completely shutdown.

Westbound traffic was closed but is slowing opening up.

Waco Fire’s HAZMAT team, Bellmead, and Hallsburg Fire departments, along with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of the accident.

According to the Waco Fire Department’s Twitter page, a CNG powered truck overturned and was leaking.

The extent of the spill or back-up is unclear.

This is a developing story.

