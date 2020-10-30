Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Overturned tractor trailer, HAZMAT responding, backups

HWY 6 backed up in both directions
Emergency crews work to clear overturned tractor trailer.
Emergency crews work to clear overturned tractor trailer.(KWTX)
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HALLSBURG, Texas (KWTX) - Traffic is backed up on both sides of State Highway 6 near Hallasburg after a big rig overturned.

The Waco Fire Department sent out a tweet around 2 a.m. Friday alerting the public.

Eastbound traffic between Waco and Hallsburg is completely shutdown.

Westbound traffic was closed but is slowing opening up.

Waco Fire’s HAZMAT team, Bellmead, and Hallsburg Fire departments, along with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of the accident.

According to the Waco Fire Department’s Twitter page, a CNG powered truck overturned and was leaking.

The extent of the spill or back-up is unclear.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local health district puts the ‘Aardvark’ to work

Updated: 5 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Mayoral forum between Waco Mayoral candidates Dave Morrow and Dillon Meek

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Restaurant Report Card: 10.29.20

Updated: 7 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Central Texas plagued by rash of vehicle burglaries

Updated: 7 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Latest News

News

High school orchestra putting on Halloween shows online

Updated: 7 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Local

Two teens charged with capital murder in deadly Central Texas shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two teenagers were jailed in lieu of $1 million bonds Thursday charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a local man whose “house was specifically targeted,” police say.

Local

Charges upgraded against 2 men in death of aspiring local rapper

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two men who were originally charged with murder in the shooting death of an aspiring Central Texas rapper were named in new indictments Thursday charging capital murder.

Health

COVID-19 cases top 25,000 in Central Texas, approach 900,000 statewide

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas rose to more than 25,000 Thursday, while the statewide count is nearing 900,000.

Local

Teen indicted for manslaughter in death of local man attacked while trying to break up fight

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
Texas man who died of a heart attack after he was kicked, beaten and stabbed while trying to break up a fight.

Local

Last of 20 convicted in Central Texas meth ring investigation receives stiff sentence

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
A 33-year-old man who was a ringleader of a Central Texas methamphetamine distribution operation was sentenced Thursday to more than 27 years in federal prison.