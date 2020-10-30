Advertisement

US consumer spending rose a moderate 1.4% in September

U.S. consumers increased their spending by 1,4% in September.
U.S. consumers increased their spending by 1,4% in September.(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. consumers increased their spending by 1,4% in September, a slightly better gain than expected but still well below the big increases seen in May and June, adding to concerns that Americans remain cautious with the viral pandemic resurging across the country and impeding the economy.

The September gain marked the fifth straight monthly increase in consumer spending, the primary driver of the U.S. economy, since the virus erupted in early spring and flattened the economy.

But the recent gains in consumer spending have been slight and reflect an economy weakened by the virus and by the failure of Congress to provide another stimulus package to struggling individuals and businesses.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Exxon, Chevron lose $887 million as pandemic pain continues

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Exxon Mobil lost $680 million in the third quarter.

Business

US consumer spending rose a moderate 1.4% in September

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The economy would weaken if consumers, who drive roughly two-thirds of economic activity, start cutting back on spending now that confirmed coronavirus cases are accelerating.

Business

Wall Street ends higher after shaking off a wobbly start

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Stocks are closing broadly higher on Wall Street after shaking off a wobbly start.

Business

Exxon, Chevron to cut US jobs as oil industry struggles

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By CATHY BUSSEWITZ
The Irving,Texas-based oil giant said the reductions will be both voluntary and involuntary and will largely come from its management offices in Houston.

Latest News

Business

Jobless claims fall to 751,000, but new infections a threat

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 751,000, the lowest since March, but it’s still historically high and indicates the viral pandemic is still forcing many employers to cut jobs.

Business

United Airlines to offer free COVID tests on select routes

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:10 AM CDT
|
By CNN Staff
The four-week trial run starts Nov. 16, just before the typical hectic holiday travel season.

Business

S&P 500 sinks 3.5% as surging virus cases lead to shutdowns

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 943 points Wednesday as surging coronavirus cases forced more shutdown measures in Europe and raised fears of more restrictions in the U.S.

Business

Mississippi city may be left in dark over unpaid power bill

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The lights may go out for all 1,800 residents in Itta Bena, Miss.

Business

Toyota adds 1.5M vehicles to US recall for engine stalling

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The company says the latest recall brings the total to 3.3 million Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles that need to be repaired.

Business

Boeing makes deeper job cuts as aircraft business slows

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:04 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The company said Wednesday that it expects to cut its workforce to about 130,000 employees by the end of 2021, down 30,000 from the start of this year.