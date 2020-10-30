US consumer spending rose a moderate 1.4% in September

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. consumers increased their spending by 1,4% in September, a slightly better gain than expected but still well below the big increases seen in May and June, adding to concerns that Americans remain cautious with the viral pandemic resurging across the country and impeding the economy.

The September gain marked the fifth straight monthly increase in consumer spending, the primary driver of the U.S. economy, since the virus erupted in early spring and flattened the economy.

But the recent gains in consumer spending have been slight and reflect an economy weakened by the virus and by the failure of Congress to provide another stimulus package to struggling individuals and businesses.

