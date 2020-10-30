Waco: Police urge residents to lock car doors after jump in thefts

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Waco police are encouraging residents to lock their cars and take their keys inside after an increase in vehicle thefts.

So far this year, 367 vehicles and trailers have been stolen, an increase of 23%.

Part of the reason for the jump is simple carelessness.

“We aren’t seeing the old smash and grab style we used to see,” Officer Garen Bynum said.

“It’s actually people leaving keys in their car and the cars are unlocked,” he says.

Bynum says the crimes are happening across the area, but police have seen a significant increase near Baylor’s campus.

“We don’t want to scare anyone but please if you are a Baylor student understand that you too need to lock you doors,” says Bynum.

However, it’s not just happening in Waco.

The same thing is happening in other areas of Central Texas.

In Salado, Jarrah Crotty had two cars taken from her driveway overnight.

“I would have never thought it would have happened to me and it happened to me,” Crotty said.

She says that one vehicle was locked, but the other was left unlocked with a spare key inside.

“I feel like we still have a small town and you can leave your car unlocked, but this apparently this is not the age and time to do that,” Crotty said.

She says one of the stolen vehicles was later found in Harker Heights, but the other car is still missing.

Crotty hopes others can learn from her story.

“Please make sure your cars are protected someway,” she says.

