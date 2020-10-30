Advertisement

Wall Street ends higher after shaking off a wobbly start

Stocks are closing broadly higher on Wall Street after shaking off a wobbly start. (AP/file)
Stocks are closing broadly higher on Wall Street after shaking off a wobbly start. (AP/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks are closing broadly higher on Wall Street after shaking off a wobbly start.

The S&P 500 rose 1.2% Thursday following encouraging data on the pace of layoffs and on how powerfully the economy rebounded during the summer from its coronavirus-induced coma.

Economists warn that big challenges still lie ahead, though.

The S&P 500 is coming off a 3.5% tumble Wednesday on worries about the worsening pandemic and the further damage it’s likely to cause the economy.

A measure of investors' fear touched its highest level since June before receding, and oil prices continued to fall sharply.

