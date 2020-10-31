Advertisement

A Nice Scarecast This Evening with Nice, Fall Weather To Stick Around!

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
It’ll be a nice, spooktacular evening across Central Texas with sunny skies and low humidity. Temperatures will stay in the low 70′s until after sunset. We dip to the low 60′s after sunset, cooling down to the mid 40′s to start your Sunday. A cold front will move through during the morning, but no rain will come with it. The front will keep highs nice and cool during the afternoon in the upper 60′s.

Heading into your work week we’ll keep highs in the 60′s, with the low 70′s coming back for Election Day. Gorgeous weather will be seen throughout the week with sunshine and highs in the 70′s through next weekend. However, rain chances will start increasing next weekend as Gulf moisture will start moving back into the area. This will bring us some rain chances heading into the following week, possibly with another cold front too.

Have a great and safe Halloween weekend!

