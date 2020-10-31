Advertisement

Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings owner buying Dunkin’ Brands

This May 7, 2020, file photo, shows a Dunkin' Donuts at the Greater Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon, Pa. The Dunkin’ doughnuts and coffee chain confirmed it's held talks to be taken private by a private equity firm, sending shares rocketing to an all-time high at the opening bell Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
This May 7, 2020, file photo, shows a Dunkin' Donuts at the Greater Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon, Pa. The Dunkin’ doughnuts and coffee chain confirmed it's held talks to be taken private by a private equity firm, sending shares rocketing to an all-time high at the opening bell Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Dunkin' doughnuts and coffee is being combined with Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s sandwiches.

Inspire Brands Inc. said Friday that it is acquiring Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. for $11.3 billion, including the Dunkin' Brands' debt that Inspire will be taking on.

The private-equity firm will pay $106.50 in cash for all of Dunkin' Brands' shares, which closed Friday at $99.71. Dunkin' Brands' stock surged to an all-time high earlier this week after the company confirmed the two were in merger talks.

Dunkin', based in Canton, Massachusetts, also owns the Baskin-Robbins ice cream chain. There are 12,500 Dunkin' stores and 8,000 Baskin-Robbins outlets worldwide.

Dunkin' was founded in 1950 in Quincy, Massachusetts. Baskin-Robbins — known for its promise of 31 flavors — was founded in 1945 in Glendale, California.

Atlanta’s Inspire Brands, which was founded in 2018, is rapidly joining the largest restaurant groups in the U.S. In addition to Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s, it owns the Sonic burger chain, Jimmy John’s restaurants and Rusty Taco. It has annual sales of more than $14 billion.

Inspire is part of the private equity company Roark Capital Group, also based in Atlanta. Roark also backs Focus Brands — the owner of Auntie Anne’s Pretzels and Cinnabon — and CKE Restaurants, which owns the Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s burger chains.

The deal will give Inspire a spot in the breakfast category, which was the fastest-growing segment of the restaurant industry before the pandemic hit.

The acquisition comes as the global pandemic has hammered restaurants' sales. Dunkin' Brands’s systemwide sales fell 1.3% in the third quarter after tumbling 21% in the second quarter and the company said franchisees closed 553 restaurants permanently.

Inspire said it expects the deal to close by the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Final push before Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Candidates make final push before Election Day.

Health

Number of active COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Texas; local case increases slow

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 has claimed another life in Central Texas.

Politics

More than 9 million Texans have voted so far, surpassing state’s total votes in 2016

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Samuels, Matthew Watkins and Mandi Cai
The number of voters who cast ballots in the Texas early voting period this year has now surpassed the total number of people who voted in all of 2016.

Local

‘Remote learning has been a challenge,’ local superintendent says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Mastering the art of virtual instruction amid a pandemic has been a challenge, a local superintendent says.

Latest News

State

Texas boy wins top prize at national mullet championship

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katy Mendez
Children from all across the United States competed in the USA Mullet Championship but only one went home with the gold, a Texas boy.

Tell Me Something Good

Students at local school pick out books, then get creative with pumpkins

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
Teachers at one local elementary school came up with a fun way to combine reading with some Halloween fun.

News

Local students decorate pumpkins as book characters

Updated: 3 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Local

Man in vehicle struck by shot fired from passing car taken to local hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Police were investigating Friday evening after a man in a vehicle was struck by a shot fired from a passing car.

National

Illinois authorities extradite Kyle Rittenhouse to Wisconsin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The killings occurred on Aug. 25, two days after a police officer trying to arrest Jacob Blake shot him seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down.

State

Texas man charged after dog’s ‘slow and painful’ death due to tick infestation

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police said the dog's owner was previously given a warning after it was learned the animal was being kept in deplorable conditions.