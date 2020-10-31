Advertisement

CDC is lifting cruise ship ban in US waters -- but it’s ‘conditional’

The Regent cruise ship Seven Seas Mariner is seen docked at the Port of Oakland on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
The Regent cruise ship Seven Seas Mariner is seen docked at the Port of Oakland on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)(Ben Margot | AP)
By Forrest Brown and Lauren Mascarenhas
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) — If you’re one of those people who have been eagerly awaiting the chance to take a cruise out of US ports, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a bit of good news for you on Friday.

The CDC said it’s letting its no-sail order for cruise ships in US waters expire on Saturday. In its place, the CDC has issued a “Framework for Conditional Sailing Order for Cruise Ships” that starts on Sunday, November 1.

But that doesn’t mean lots of ships full of passengers will be sailing like it’s 2019 starting next week -- the keyword in this order is “conditional.”

The order is a first cautious step toward the resumption of cruising in an industry that has been devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic since the no-sail order was placed March 14.

Friday’s order applies to cruise ships with the capacity to carry at least 250 passengers.

The first phase of this effort focuses not on passengers but crew members, who would be allowed to disembark from ships in territorial waters of the United States.

The phased return begins while cruise ship operators build lab capacity to test crew members and future passengers. Companies must show they adhere to testing, social distancing, quarantining and isolating requirements when necessary.

Later phases involve “mock voyages,” with volunteers playing the role of passengers to test virus mitigation strategies on trips. Once ships have met certain requirements, they will be certified to begin operations with real passengers.

“This framework provides a pathway to resume safe and responsible sailing. It will mitigate the risk of COVID-19 outbreaks on ships and prevent passengers and crew from seeding outbreaks at ports and in the communities where they live,” CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said in a statement.

CDC: Safety first

The CDC notes that recent outbreaks on cruise ships overseas show that even when passenger capacity is reduced, cruise ship travel amplifies transmission.

It “would likely spread the disease into U.S. communities if passenger operations were to resume in the United States without public health oversight.”

A phased approach will allow the cruise industry to test the effectiveness of mitigation measures on cruise ships without burdening public health, the CDC said.

It’s worth noting that as of 6:30 p.m. ET Friday, the CDC still maintained a warning of Level 3, Avoid Nonessential Travel on cruising. The recommendation is worldwide and covers river cruises as well.

It could still be a good ways off before people are leaving US ports.

Most cruise companies — including Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Disney among others — have canceled all cruises leaving from US ports until at least December, according to the Miami Herald newspaper.

Other parts of the world

Outside the United States, cruising is in various states of flux depending on regional conditions.

The Asian city-state of Singapore said it will launch pleasure cruises that don’t actually visit any ports in November 2020. The ships will sail at a maximum capacity of 50% and are for Singapore residents only.

In Europe, some Mediterranean cruises just for citizens of EU countries started up in late summer. But a recent second wave of Covid-19 and new quarantine requirements have put much of that in peril.

Travel Weekly reported on Friday of the cancellation of European river cruises. AIDA Cruises, part of the Carnival Cruises empire, announced Thursday that it will cancel all planned voyages for November because of German measures to contain the new Covid-19 outbreak.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Halloween in the pandemic: Costumes and candy, at a distance

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Parades, parties and haunted houses were canceled due to bans on large gatherings and concerns that spooky celebrations could spread the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Reported coronavirus cases in Texas surpasses 900

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of coronavirus cases reported by the Texas health department has surpassed 900,000 since the pandemic began and more than 18,000 people have died due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Coronavirus

England to enter new lockdown; UK virus cases pass 1 million

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a new month-long lockdown for England after being warned that without tough action a resurgent coronavirus outbreak will overwhelm hospitals in weeks.

Health

Number of active COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Texas; local case increases slow

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 has claimed another life in Central Texas.

Latest News

National

State leaders facing 2nd wave as US virus cases hit 9 million

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Days before the presidential election, new confirmed virus cases continue to spiral, passing the 9 million mark Friday.

Coronavirus

2nd study testing a COVID-19 antibody drug has a setback

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Friday that independent monitors had recommended placing on hold enrollment of the most severely ill patients because of a potential safety problem and unfavorable balance of risks and benefits.

National

Grim outlook on COVID pandemic

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT
|
The United States is now averaging a record-setting 74,184 new cases per day.

Health

Second study testing a COVID-19 antibody drug has a setback

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
For the second time, a study testing an experimental antibody drug for COVID-19 has been paused to investigate a possible safety issue.

Health

Texas’ new coronavirus surge is leaving critically sick patients stranded in rural areas, hospitals say

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT
|
By Edgar Walters
Rural hospitals say they’re in a bind as larger facilities in places like Lubbock, Amarillo and El Paso fill with coronavirus patients and often cannot accept gravely ill patients who need more advanced care than small hospitals can offer.

International

Empty Parisian sidewalks as France enters day 1 of lockdown

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Parisians — along with the rest of this nation of 67 million — were confined to their homes as of Friday, for the second time in seven months, under a presidential decree ratified by Parliament.