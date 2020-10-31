Copperas Cove: Dogs have a howling good time at “Howl-O-Ween Puppy Paw-Looza”

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department hosted the sixth annual “Howl-O-Ween Puppy Paw-Looza” Saturday morning.

Residents had their dogs compete in a howling contest, run through an obstacle course and jump hurdles, all while dressed in costume.

The event was free to all patrons and participants were asked to bring pet food, cat litter and other items to be donated to the city’s animal control facility.

The event raised more than $11,000 in cash and supplies for the shelter.

