Copperas Cove: Local movie theater hosts Halloween Breakfast movies

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Cinergy Cinemas in Copperas Cove hosted a special Halloween breakfast Saturday morning.

Families were provided french toast, pancakes and other breakfast foods while they watched some spooky classics like Monsters Inc., Hocus Pocus and The Addams Family.

Some visitors said that with the chance of some families not trick-or-treating this year due to COVID-19, they’re proud the cinema stepped up with a fun new way to celebrate.

“It was fantastic that they did something like this because it’s a different means of celebrating Halloween,” said Stacey Flick.

“I think it’s a different means to bring families together and I think it’s neat for them to have this breakfast for those that might not be trick or treating.”

“We were trying to find a way to celebrate Halloween without having to stand or walk around too much," said Teresa Holmes.

“This goes a long way during a pandemic and we’re glad to still celebrate in some form or fashion.”

Cinergy Cinema says they plan to do a similar event this Christmas, offering breakfast while watching The Polar Express.

