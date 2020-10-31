Advertisement

England to enter new lockdown as UK virus cases pass million

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference in 10 Downing Street, London, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 where he announced new restrictions to help combat a coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference in 10 Downing Street, London, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 where he announced new restrictions to help combat a coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool)(Alberto Pezzali | AP)
By JILL LAWLESS
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LONDON (AP) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the government is putting all of England under a month long lockdown next week after being warned that a resurgent coronavirus outbreak will overwhelm hospitals in weeks without tough action.

Johnson said in a televised news conference night that the new measures will begin Thursday and last until Dec. 2.

Non-essential shops must close and people will only be able to leave home for a short list of reasons. Unlike during the U.K.'s first lockdown, schools, universities and manufacturing businesses will stay open.

The U.K. reported more than 21,900 new confirmed virus cases on Saturday, bringing the country’s total since the start of the pandemic to over 1 million.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

