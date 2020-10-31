Advertisement

Minority US contract tracers build trust in diverse cities

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 7, 2015, file photo, immigrants from El Salvador and Guatemala who entered the country illegally board a bus after they were released from a family detention center in San Antonio. With tens of thousands of Central American families arriving on the U.S.-Mexico border in the last two years, federal authorities have crafted a new plan to try to encourage more of them to show up for immigration court. Starting on Thursday, Jan. 21, as many as 800 families who pass an initial asylum screening can join the program in Los Angeles, New York, Washington, Chicago and Miami. Case workers will be assigned to help them with daily tasks such as finding transportation to immigration court and enrolling their children in school. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) - Across the U.S., people from immigrant, refugee and Black communities are being hired to bridge the cultural divide in the United States and rebuild public confidence in America’s public health system.

With President Donald Trump calling his top government scientists “idiots” and downplaying the threat of the virus, communities from San Diego to Nashville are hiring minorities to be contact tracers and restore trust in America’s public health care system one phone call at a time to help people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The approach is aimed at stopping the proliferation of misinformation among Black, Hispanic and immigrant populations ravaged by the virus.

