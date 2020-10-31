Advertisement

Reported coronavirus cases in Texas surpasses 900

Medical workers deliver a patient with COVID-19 to the Emergency Room at Star County Memorial Hospital, Monday, July 27, 2020, in Rio Grande City, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The number of coronavirus cases reported by the Texas health department has surpassed 900,000 since the pandemic began and more than 18,000 people have died due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Health officials on Saturday reported 6,845 new cases and 90 additional deaths to bring the totals to 900,596 cases and 18,024 who have died.

The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

