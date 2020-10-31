Man in custody after leading local police on high speed chase in stolen vehicle

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Johnny Guzman, 29, after the man allegedly led authorities on a high speed chase in a stolen vehicle and nearly hit a police officer the vehicle.

Guzman will be charged with assault on a peace officer and evading in a motor vehicle. A sample of Guzman’s blood was drawn and sent to a state lab for analysis.

Additional charges could be filed if it is determined Guzman was under the influence of a controlled substance or intoxicated.

Police were called to respond to a reckless driver in the 200 block of East Ave H in Nolanville Saturday morning.

A Nolanville officer responded to the call and, while in route to the area, noticed saw a silver-colored SUV that matched the description of the vehicle and began to pursue the vehicle.

The officer allegedly observed several traffic violations and activated his overhead lights to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver in the SUV fled the scene.

Officers with the Harker Heights Police Department the Texas Department of Public Safety joined the pursuit.

The driver allegedly made several attempts at stopping, but as officers approached, would speed off and the pursuit would begin anew, police said.

“On one occasion the driver almost hit an officer with his vehicle,” police said in a news release.

State troopers eventually deployed tire-deflating spike strips and the vehicle came to a stop in the 200 block of North Main Street.

Guzman, the driver, was taken into custody and transported to Seton hospital for evaluation and then taken to the Bell County Jail for processing.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.