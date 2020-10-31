Advertisement

Temple: “Feast of Hope” draws dozens

By Alex Gibbs
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - With the cold winter months ahead and the holidays around the corner, the food pantry “Feed My Sheep” in Temple held a “Feast of Hope” for the homeless Saturday morning.

One man, Dale Mitchell, has been homeless for more than a year. During that time, the food pantry has helped him, and hundreds of others like him, stay afloat.

“Drugs are what got me homeless,” he said.

“Thanks to their help and support, I’ve been sober since April, 2019 and I’m slowly picking myself back up.”

In addition to two free meals, Mitchell and dozens of others were provided Halloween treats, wellness checks from nurses and free cell phones in exchange for taking part in the city’s homeless task force count and needs assessment survey.

“Everyone needs a phone,” said April Minnick from Assurance Wireless.

“Especially if you’re down on your luck and can’t afford a phone bill.”

“We’ve been doing this for five years,” said Volunteer Nurse Myet Nardi.

“I think it’s important for people who may not have a position or are down on their luck with no place to go, that they know they can come somewhere with people to count on.”

With fresh food, a good health check and a new phone to continue looking for work, Mitchell says once he can take care of himself, he’s made it his personal mission to help others like him out of homelessness.

“I don’t want to forget where I came from," he said.

“Even though I’ll get back on my feet, I want to come out here and show them that I haven’t forgotten that I was out here and got a lot of help.”

