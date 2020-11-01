Advertisement

A Beautiful Week Ahead with a Warming Trend To Go With It

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
It’ll be a nice, comfortable evening with temperatures cooling to the 50′s after sunset.  Chilly weather will wake us up Monday morning with lows around 40° as you head into work.  Luckily, sunny skies warm us up nicely going through the day with highs around 70° during the afternoon.  For Election Day, grab the coat if voting in the morning because we’ll have lows in the upper 30′s to start the day.  Sunny skies heat us up fast again, with highs jumping into the mid 70′s during the afternoon.

After that, the warming trend continues while keeping the nice weather.  We’ll hit around 80° by Thursday, staying in the 70′s going through next weekend.  A cold front will move through next Monday, bringing some good rain chances with highs possibly in the low to mid 60′s afterwards.

Have a great and safe Halloween weekend!

