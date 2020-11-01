Another Nice Fall Day with Warmer Weather Later This Week

A cold front will move through during the morning, but no rain will come with it. It’ll be a little chilly out in the 40′s at sunrise due to the front, but luckily we warm up quickly after that. We’ll see temperatures in the 60′s by late morning, with highs only in the upper 60′s during the afternoon. We dip to the 50′s during the evening, with cold weather to start your Monday as we’ll see morning lows in the upper 30′s. However, Wind Chills will be in the low to mid 30′s.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine on Monday which will heat us up quickly again. Highs will hit the upper 60′s during the afternoon, with the low 70′s coming back for Election Day. Gorgeous weather will be seen throughout the week with sunshine and highs in the 70′s through next weekend. However, rain chances will start increasing next weekend as Gulf moisture will start moving back into the area. This will bring us some rain chances heading into the following week, possibly with another cold front too.

Have a great and safe Halloween weekend!

