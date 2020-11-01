Fire at local fiber facility under investigation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Fire and Waco PD responded to a fire at a cellulose insulation company Halloween night.

The fire at Greenfiber on Forrest St. happened around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Officials on scene said a pile of insulation shavings caught fire in the company’s manufacturing building.

Firefighters put out the flames before the fire spread through the building.

The cause is under investigation.

