1000+ vehicles on Sunday participate in 3rd Aggieland Trump Parade

With only two days before Election Day, Trump supporters were again out in full force on Sunday in the Brazos Valley.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Trump supporters in the Brazos Valley took advantage of Sunday’s good weather to once again rally and parade ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Organizer Luke Holland says an estimated 1100 vehicles gathered at the Grimes County Fairgrounds where a rally was held before participants paraded on Highway 6 northbound into Brazos County.

Holland said the parade officially ended at the College Station city limits but many continued to Bryan where they joined a Back the Blue and First Responders event at the Brazos Center hosted by the Republican Party of Brazos County.

This was the third large Trump parade in the Bryan-College Station area this year.

Previous events have drawn in participants from all across central and southeast Texas.

