Atlantic hurricane system ties records for most named storms

Eta is the 28th named Atlantic storm this season, tying the 2005 record for named storms. (File)(WJHG)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIAMI (AP) - Rain-heavy Tropical Storm Eta strengthened rapidly Sunday while heading for a drenching collision with Central America, as the this Atlantic hurricane system tied the record for the most named storms.

Eta had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph Sunday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It was centered about 245 miles east of the Nicaragua-Honduras border and was heading westward at 14 mph.

Forecasters expected Eta to become a hurricane during the night and it was predicted to be nearing the Nicaraguan coast early tomorrow.

Forecasters said central and northern Nicaragua into much of Honduras could get 15 to 25 inches of rain, with 35 inches in isolated areas.

Heavy rains also are likely in eastern Guatemala, southern Belize and Jamaica.

Eta is the 28th named Atlantic storm this season, tying the 2005 record for named storms.

However, this is the first time the Greek letter Eta is being used as a storm name because after the 2005 season ended, meteorologists went back and determined there was a storm that should have gotten a name - but didn’t.

Hurricane season still has a month to go, ending Nov. 30.

