Central Texas-born actor killed in shooting

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) - Police in Texas say the actor Eddie Hassell has died in a shooting.

The 30-year-old, who was born in Corsicana and was living in Waco, according to police reports, was known for his roles in the NBC show “Surface” and the 2010 film “The Kids Are All Right.”

Police say the shooting happened early Sunday in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie.

Police say they don’t yet have a motive, but said a car had been taken from the scene of the shooting.

No arrests have been made, but police said the car has since been recovered.

Hassell moved to Los Angeles at the age of 11 to begin an acting career.

He landed roles in Aaron Sorkin’s “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” “Joan of Arcadia" and “Southland."

On Sunday, November 1, 2020, at around 1:50 a.m., Grand Prairie Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of West Bardin Road. Upon arrival, officers located victim Eddie Hassell, 30, of Waco, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. 1/3 — Grand Prairie Police (@GrandPrairiePD) November 2, 2020

