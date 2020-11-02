Advertisement

Central Texas-born actor killed in shooting

Cast member Eddie Hassell poses at the premiere of "Jobs" during the 2013 Sundance Film Festival on Friday, Jan. 25, 2013 in Park City, Utah.
Cast member Eddie Hassell poses at the premiere of "Jobs" during the 2013 Sundance Film Festival on Friday, Jan. 25, 2013 in Park City, Utah.(PHOTO BY DANNY MOLOSHOK/INVISION/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) - Police in Texas say the actor Eddie Hassell has died in a shooting.

The 30-year-old, who was born in Corsicana and was living in Waco, according to police reports, was known for his roles in the NBC show “Surface” and the 2010 film “The Kids Are All Right.”

Police say the shooting happened early Sunday in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie.

Police say they don’t yet have a motive, but said a car had been taken from the scene of the shooting.

No arrests have been made, but police said the car has since been recovered.

Hassell moved to Los Angeles at the age of 11 to begin an acting career.

He landed roles in Aaron Sorkin’s “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” “Joan of Arcadia" and “Southland."

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Election Preview: Texas Senate Race

Updated: 1 hours ago
KWTX News 10 This Morning

Politics

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Donald Trump is suggesting he'll fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday’s election, as his rift with the nation’s top infectious disease expert widens.

State

Police: Actor Eddie Hassell, 30, killed in Texas shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police in Texas say the actor Eddie Hassell has died in a shooting.

News

Waco: Final “Walk for Healing” held to protest racial injustice

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

Local

Driver hospitalized after rollover wreck

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A driver was hospitalized Sunday following an accident in Bell County.

Our Town

Waco: Climate change art exhibit goes virtual

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The Waco Friends of the Climate organization is hosting a virtual art exhibit highlighting the effects of climate change.

Our Town

Waco: Final “Walk for Healing” held to protest racial injustice

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The Relationship Clinic of Waco held their final “Healing Walk” against racial and social injustice Sunday evening.

News

1000+ vehicles on Sunday participate in 3rd Aggieland Trump Parade

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
With only two days before Election Day, Trump supporters were again out in full force on Sunday in the Brazos Valley.

Local

Fire at local fiber facility under investigation

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:16 AM CDT
|
By Rissa Shaw
Waco Fire and Waco PD responded to a fire at a cellulose insulation company Halloween night.

News

Waco Fire and Waco PD responded to a fire at a cellulose insulation company Halloween night

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT